Inaction over the treatment of Palestine impacts the entire world

Two recent books highlight the wide-reaching effects of Israel’s occupation, writes Borzou Daragahi

Sunday 05 February 2023 15:35
Comments
The Palestinian issue is very much alive, potent, and capturing the imaginations of people across the world

As team Morocco surged through World Cup rounds, beating team after team before falling to France in the semi-finals, it celebrated each victory not only by flying the distinctive red flag of the north African nation, but by raising the banner of Palestine; a cause that many had considered forgotten – or at least fading – in the Arab world.

But as both the 2022 World Cup and recent events in Israel and across historic Palestine have shown, the Palestinian issue is very much alive, potent, and capturing the imaginations of people across the world.

A pair of upcoming books also show that both the history and present of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict remain highly potent and relevant.

