We must work with the US to prevent a massacre in Rafah

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his military to plan the “evacuation” of Palestinian civilians from the Gazan city of Rafah, on the border with Egypt’s Sinai desert. The same order is to attack the city, where over a million displaced Palestinians live – many of them starving and homeless. Those afflicted people have nowhere else to go, because nowhere in Gaza is safe.

Remember Hind Rajab, the six-year-old girl killed in January by Israeli tank fire when fleeing Gaza City? The medics in an ambulance sent to rescue her – Yusuf al-Zeino and Ahmed Al-Madhoun – were killed trying to reach Hind. Those names matter. They were people, not numbers. They were innocent. Many more innocent civilians will die if Israel carries out an assault on Rafah.

On 26 January, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) imposed provisional measures on Israel, having found that there is a plausible case under the 1948 Genocide Convention and ordered Israel to ensure its forces do not commit such acts. One of the measures states: