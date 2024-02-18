Netanyahu rejects world leaders’ calls not to send military into Rafah

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will not bow to international pressure to resolve the situation in Gaza before the country moves its military action into Rafah.

It’s thought that over one million Palestinians are currently based in Rafah.

World leaders, even those who have publicly displayed support to Israel such as the US, have discouraged Netanyahu from taking the action, and insist he should be looking at a ceasefire.

However, the prime minister insisted his military pressure on Hamas was “working”.