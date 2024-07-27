Arsenal ‘need 114 points’ to win Premier League title, jokes Arteta

Arsenal Mikel Arteta has joked that the team only “need 114 points” to win the Premier League, after they missed out on the title by two points last season.

His team are set to take on Manchester United in a friendly held in Los Angeles on Sunday (28 July).

“I think the message is clear – we need more from everybody. More from everybody includes me”, he told a press conference of not wanting to make the same mistakes.

“I need to raise the standards, I need to bring something I haven’t brought yet. Individually and collectively the same.”