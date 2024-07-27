Paris Olympics opening ceremony: Highlights from the rain-soaked spectacle

More than 300,000 people gathered in the centre of Paris to watch the opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games last night (26 July).

Boats containing athletes representing each country sailed 6km down the River Seine, before French judo champion Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-Jose Perec lit a cauldron which will float above the city until the closing ceremony.

There were performances by the likes of Lady Gaga, as well as Celine Dion, who marked her comeback by singing on a ledge of the Eiffel Tower as it lit up.