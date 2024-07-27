Simon Calder arrives at 'empty' Charles de Gaulle airport after Olympic travel chaos

The Independent’s Simon Calder has arrived at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, shortly after it reopened following the Olympic opening ceremony.

Paris imposed a strict ‘no-fly’ zone 80 miles across the city and beyond to all but official and emergency flights, with three major airports shutting down after 15:00 (local time) on Friday (26 July).

“There’s almost nobody here”, says Calder, who expects to find the city centre “empty” too.

Travel chaos has interrupted the opening of the Olympics, with arsonists targeting major high-speed railway links into Paris, leaving many spectators stranded.