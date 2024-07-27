17,000 forced to evacuate as wildfire consumes popular tourist spot in Canada

17,000 people in Alberta, Canada have been forced to flee after wildfires continue to rage through tourist hotspots.

33 per cent of buildings in Jasper are thought to have been destroyed, as flames spurred on by 100km-per-hour winds reached up to 100 metres high.

No deaths have been reported, but locals have been warned to brace themselves for homes and businesses being completely destroyed once things have settled.

Mayor Richard Ireland says Alberta’s critical infrastructure has “survived”, but livelihoods could take “years” to rebuild.