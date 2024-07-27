Independent TV
Showing now | US News
01:24
17,000 forced to evacuate as wildfire consumes popular tourist spot in Canada
17,000 people in Alberta, Canada have been forced to flee after wildfires continue to rage through tourist hotspots.
33 per cent of buildings in Jasper are thought to have been destroyed, as flames spurred on by 100km-per-hour winds reached up to 100 metres high.
No deaths have been reported, but locals have been warned to brace themselves for homes and businesses being completely destroyed once things have settled.
Mayor Richard Ireland says Alberta’s critical infrastructure has “survived”, but livelihoods could take “years” to rebuild.
Up next
06:41
How to train like an Olympian: TeamGB’s Adam Burgess on decisions
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
01:00:33
Simon Calder looks back on 30 years of travel with The Independent
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
06:02
How to spend your summer in Scotland
07:14
Sponsored
How to master the art of the last minute holiday
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
00:30
Charles de Gaulle airport ‘empty’ following Olympic travel chaos
00:34
Arsenal ‘need 114 points’ to win Premier League title, jokes Arteta
01:24
17,000 evacuate as wildfire consumes popular tourist spot in Canada
00:16
Moment flights detour as Olympics no-fly zone opens up over Paris
01:35
Olympics opening ceremony: Highlights from the rain-soaked spectacle
00:33
Georgia Bell quit running because she ‘didn’t think she was good’
00:19
Tom Daley’s secret signal to sons during Olympic opening ceremony
00:20
Team GB arrive in rain-soaked Paris for 2024 Olympic Games
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
00:55
Billy Joel’s daughters steal show as he ends 10-year MSG residency
00:26
Headless Marie Antoinettes feature in Paris Olympics opening ceremony
00:54
Kamala Harris appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race with election message
00:30
Kourtney Kardashian’s rarely-seen son makes surprise reality TV return
00:34
Shoplifting seagull pinches packet of crisps from convenience store
00:20
Mysterious fin spotted lurking in River Thames in London
01:02
Prince Harry calls upon royal family to join him in tabloid fight
00:58