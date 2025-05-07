Pakistanis say India will ‘pay a huge price’ following cross-border strikes

Pakistanis vowed to make India “pay a huge price” following cross-border strikes between the two nuclear-armed rivals on Wednesday (May 7).

Tensions flared sharply on Wednesday as India launched strikes on targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, triggering the worst cross-border violence in over 20 years between the two states.

“God willing, they will have to pay a huge price for this. In the coming time, we will give them a befitting reply,” said Lahore resident Malik Zahid.

“India has made a grave mistake by provoking Pakistan—this is no small matter,” said Mohd Saleem, another resident in Lahore. “This misstep will cost them dearly. India has now set itself on a path of destruction.”