Watch cardinals celebrate final Mass ahead of conclave to elect new pope

Cardinals and other members of the clergy have celebrated a mass at St Peter’s Basilica ahead of the conclave.

Cardinals convened in Vatican City on Wednesday, commencing the centuries-old papal conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

The 133 electors gathered in St. Peter's Basilica for Mass before entering the Sistine Chapel, where they will be sequestered, cut off from outside communication, for the secret ballot.

The world watches for the telltale smoke signals from the Sistine Chapel chimney: black smoke signifying an inconclusive vote, and white smoke heralding the election of a new pope.