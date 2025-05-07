Northern female MPs are being targeted by hostile media briefings from No. 10, a former Labour minister has claimed.

Former transport secretary Louise Haigh voiced her thoughts on the culture of briefings from Downing Street when she appeared on BBC’s Newsnight on Tuesday (6 May).

Host Victoria Derbyshire asked the former Labour minister: “What are you saying about that pattern of briefing then. Sexist? Misogynistic?”

Ms Haigh replied: “All of the above.”

The Independent has approached No.10 for a comment.