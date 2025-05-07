Driver arrested over shocking road rage caught on video in Oregon

Police in Oregon have arrested a man suspected of being the driver of an SUV which was caught on camera running a motorcycle off Highway 26.

The biker was sent skidding 200 feet after being sideswiped in a road rage confrontation with a Kia Carnival on the morning of Monday, 5 May.

Samir Helio Pazzoto-Filho was arrested on Monday evening and has been charged with one count of second-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon — specifically, a motor vehicle — and one count of failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons.