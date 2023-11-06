There used to be a consensus among responsible politicians in the Middle East that Abu Mazen [also known as Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority president], “should not be sent to Gaza on the top of an Israeli tank” to take power.

The imposition of the flawed Palestinian Authority on the people there would, it was believed, be deeply resented by the population.

But we are no longer living in normal times, and what happens to Gaza after Israel has carried out its threat to smite Hamas is an issue of deep concern to the international community.