Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

Has Biden ended America’s love affair with Israel?

Faced with Netanyahu’s unsparing belligerence in Gaza and the contempt he has shown to global concern, the US special relationship with Israel has been pushed to breaking point. But what happens next could help reshape Middle East politics for the better, says Mary Dejevsky

Thursday 28 March 2024 13:39 GMT
Comments
<p>Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets president Joe Biden in Tel Aviv </p>

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets president Joe Biden in Tel Aviv

(AP)

Viewed with the benefit of hindsight, the UN Security Council resolution passed on Monday was no more than the logical conclusion of a painfully gradual revision of US policy that has been going on since at least January. That does not make it any less of a landmark.

Practically every word of Resolution 2728 illustrates just how far the US stance has changed, and how far what was once unacceptable to the US – and its ally, Israel – has now been accepted by the US. These include the demand for an “immediate ceasefire”, although initially only for Ramadan, the fact that it should be “unconditional” – that is, not linked to the release of the hostages, which is the subject of a separate demand.

There is no mention of Hamas, and the resolution implies the release of hostages/prisoners by both sides. A second clause “emphasises the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip”, which amounts to direct criticism of Israel.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in