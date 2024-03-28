Has Biden ended America’s love affair with Israel?

Viewed with the benefit of hindsight, the UN Security Council resolution passed on Monday was no more than the logical conclusion of a painfully gradual revision of US policy that has been going on since at least January. That does not make it any less of a landmark.

Practically every word of Resolution 2728 illustrates just how far the US stance has changed, and how far what was once unacceptable to the US – and its ally, Israel – has now been accepted by the US. These include the demand for an “immediate ceasefire”, although initially only for Ramadan, the fact that it should be “unconditional” – that is, not linked to the release of the hostages, which is the subject of a separate demand.

There is no mention of Hamas, and the resolution implies the release of hostages/prisoners by both sides. A second clause “emphasises the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip”, which amounts to direct criticism of Israel.