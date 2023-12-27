All you need to know about Jacques Delors is that he turned down the offer of prime minister of his own country because he would rather be president of the European Commission.

President Mitterand was all set to promote his fellow socialist minister of finance, effectively further propelling him towards one day becoming president of France when Delors said he preferred the Brussels job instead. You can imagine the ridicule his decision would provoke, even now, in some quarters in Britain.

To many it would confirm what they long thought that Delors, who has just died aged 98, was a joke figure. After all, he was the target for one of the most memorable of tabloid headlines, from The Sun on 1 November 1990: “Up Yours Delors”.