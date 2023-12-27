Jump to content

A single-minded visionary… and public enemy number one in Britain for delivering the euro

Jacques Delors was short, bespectacled, earnest and bad-tempered – more local mayor (which he once was) than international, urbane, smooth French charmer, writes Chris Blackhurst. He was also a humanist, honest and moral… and he could not be turned – ever

Wednesday 27 December 2023 20:04
<p>Foreign secretary Douglas Hurd, left, and prime minister John Major, centre, with Jacques Delors at the EC summit in Birmingham, in October 1992</p>

Foreign secretary Douglas Hurd, left, and prime minister John Major, centre, with Jacques Delors at the EC summit in Birmingham, in October 1992

(Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

All you need to know about Jacques Delors is that he turned down the offer of prime minister of his own country because he would rather be president of the European Commission.

President Mitterand was all set to promote his fellow socialist minister of finance, effectively further propelling him towards one day becoming president of France when Delors said he preferred the Brussels job instead. You can imagine the ridicule his decision would provoke, even now, in some quarters in Britain.

To many it would confirm what they long thought that Delors, who has just died aged 98, was a joke figure. After all, he was the target for one of the most memorable of tabloid headlines, from The Sun on 1 November 1990: “Up Yours Delors”.

