Full disclosure: I love James Bond films. Always have, always will (yes, even the Brosnan era – I am word perfect to Tina Turner’s epic anthem “Goldeneye”).

I would happily describe myself as a member of the “wokerati” and would thereby likely feature in a list of people that Suella Braverman dislikes (though I don’t eat that much tofu), but “woke” credentials nonetheless, I still think the latest trigger warnings on James Bond films are absurd – and a step too far.

In a seasonal retrospective of the works of composer John Barry, the British Film Institute (BFI) have added a number of alerts to films being shown in the season, including Goldfinger and You Only Live Twice. The warning to viewers reads: “Please note that many of these films contain language, images or other content that reflect views prevalent in its time, but will cause offence today (as they did then)”.