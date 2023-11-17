Does Jeremy Hunt want to work the disabled to death?

What would the late Stephen Smith have made of reports that the government plans to save £4bn for the nation by threatening to cut the support given to some of Britain’s most ill and disabled people?

Smith – a 64-year-old with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, osteoarthritis and an enlarged prostate that left him in chronic pain – made headlines in 2019 after a workplace capability assessment judged him fit to work. As a result, his employment support allowance (ESA) payments were stopped, and he was required to sign on to receive a £67-a-week jobseeker’s allowance. To qualify for that, he needed to visit a JobCentrePlus in person every week, to prove he was indeed looking for work.

Horrifying pictures emerged of Smith emaciated in hospital with a bout of pneumonia. His weight had dropped to six stone and he was barely able to walk, let alone attend an appointment with his job coach to discuss what work he should do. He died before the year was out.