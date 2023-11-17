Jump to content

Does Jeremy Hunt want to work the disabled to death?

New plans, to be unveiled in the government’s autumn statement, will penalise those living with long-term conditions who fail to get a job. The consequences for our most vulnerable will be devastating – like ‘I, Daniel Blake’ all over again, says James Moore

Friday 17 November 2023 14:22
<p>The 2016 film <em>I, Daniel Blake</em> shone a light on a callous and unfeeling benefits system</p>

The 2016 film I, Daniel Blake shone a light on a callous and unfeeling benefits system

What would the late Stephen Smith have made of reports that the government plans to save £4bn for the nation by threatening to cut the support given to some of Britain’s most ill and disabled people?

Smith – a 64-year-old with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, osteoarthritis and an enlarged prostate that left him in chronic pain – made headlines in 2019 after a workplace capability assessment judged him fit to work. As a result, his employment support allowance (ESA) payments were stopped, and he was required to sign on to receive a £67-a-week jobseeker’s allowance. To qualify for that, he needed to visit a JobCentrePlus in person every week, to prove he was indeed looking for work.

Horrifying pictures emerged of Smith emaciated in hospital with a bout of pneumonia. His weight had dropped to six stone and he was barely able to walk, let alone attend an appointment with his job coach to discuss what work he should do. He died before the year was out.

