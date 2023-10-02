Jeremy Hunt’s tax-cut hint won’t appease Tory rebels – or the voters
As Liz Truss packed out the conference crowds with a demand for immediate tax cuts, the chancellor tried to deliver a message of patience. But with the party facing electoral wipeout, there isn’t much of it about, writes Andrew Grice
Jeremy Hunt went into the lions’ den at the Conservative conference, only 90 minutes after a party ravenous for tax cuts had been served up a lunch plate of red meat by Liz Truss, speaking at a packed fringe meeting.
The timing of Truss’s shameless intervention, a year after her mini-Budget imploded on the Monday of last year’s Tory conference, was difficult for the chancellor. This week is a tale of two conferences: the low-key one on the main stage, and the lively debate on the fringes about a party with an identity crisis after so many changes at the top during its 13 years in power.
In a dig at Rishi Sunak, Truss urged the Tories “to make conservative arguments again” and called for corporation tax to be cut to 19 per cent or lower – a bit rich, since Hunt had to put it up to 25 per cent to help clear up the mess she had created.
