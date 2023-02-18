Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three days ago, trans teenager Brianna Ghey was killed in a park in Warrington in an attack that was described as “brutal and punishing”. Yesterday, in a case of appalling timing, the New York Times published an article titled “In Defence of JK Rowling”, defending the Harry Potter author’s reputation against accusations of transphobia.

The ironies are molten: JK Rowling – the bestselling young adult author who herself has profited from hiding her gender – is now a lightning rod for anti-trans discourses which proliferate online.

Concurrent to this is an upswing in violence towards trans people. The situation is a toxic brew of prejudice, misinformation, and tragedy. How has it come to this?

Key to a lot of this is Rowling’s insistence on the idea of biology defining gender, in the name of defending women against men posing as women who want to abuse them.

But as Judith Butler points out in an interview in The New Statesman: “The feminist who holds such a view presumes that the penis does define the person, and that ... the penis is the threat, or that any person who has a penis who identifies as a woman is engaging in a base, deceitful, and harmful form of disguise.

“This is a rich fantasy, and one that comes from powerful fears, but it does not describe a social reality ... The fact that such fantasies pass as public argument is itself cause for worry.”

The statistics are stark: a survey by Stonewall in 2018 found that two in five trans people had experienced a hate crime in the previous 12 months; by 2020, this figure had risen to four in five. The figures for 2023 are likely to be higher, which means that by now all trans people are effectively walking around with a bullseye on their backs.

Rowling complains that her stance has led her to being bullied and harassed online. No doubt this is true, but the optics are warped. She has 14 million followers on Twitter. Trans people make up less than 0.5% of the population, or around 260,000 people according to the last census.

As such, the chances of her encountering a trans person in a public bathroom are miniscule, anyway, even as a significant minority gets shoved around, harassed and murdered. And while the opinions that she holds may not in themselves be directly phobic, her wide-reaching platform and social influence hold the door open for the bullies to walk on through.

Recently, I posted on my Facebook feed a video of the philosopher and YouTuber Natalie Wynn – also known as ContraPoints – talking about JK Rowling and trans rights. The video is a two hour-long, in-depth analysis from the viewpoint of a trans woman, and is a nuanced and useful intervention.

Following my posting the video, Facebook suggested that I would be interested in a conversation between two writer acquaintances of mine who were saying some unpleasant things about trans people. Of course I was immediately outraged, and primed myself at the keyboard to respond, but caught myself in the act before I reacted. Who had suggested that I look at this conversation? And more importantly, why?

Did the Facebook algorithm make no distinction between pro- or anti-trans rights discussion? Was it trying to nudge me into getting cross so that the discussion would blow up and create more engagement, so the site could try and sell more advertising space to the makers of cat beds?

Essentially, the algorithm was pushing me to get involved because it makes money from what it perceived to be a “hot topic”. In that sense, the bullseye on the backs of trans people is also a monetised prejudice, which sells newspapers, social media advertising and even social media platforms themselves.

The trans “issue” is, in so many ways, a non-issue. What business is another individual’s deeply personal experience of gender to anybody but that individual? It only invites such widespread discussion because it provokes such extreme reactions in a media landscape that monetises prejudice, and has become a useful topic to drive engagement.

This is why so many trans allies choose to stay silent – non-engagement is sometimes the only option to protect the people we love. If JK Rowling really means it when she says that she supports trans people, she might do well to be silent on this topic for a while; not because she’s being cancelled, but because – whether she means to or not – she is adding fuel to the fire. There are real lives at stake.