Brianna Ghey killing being investigated as potential hate crime

Police investigating the fatal stabbing of 16 year-old Brianna Ghey have said they are now looking at whether it was a hate crime.

Detectives initially said there was no evidence to suggest the transgender teenager’s killing in Cheshire on Saturday was “hate-related”.

Now Cheshire Police have said they are exploring all lines of inquiry, including whether it was a hate crime.

Brianna was “a larger-than-life character” and much-loved, her friends and family said (@gingerpuppyx/TikTok)

In a statement, the force said: “Police investigating the murder of Brianna Ghey have been granted an extension of 30 hours to further question two suspects – a boy and a girl, both aged 15.

“All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime. Please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to this case.”

The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of Brianna’s murder and detectives have been granted an extension of 30 hours to further question the two suspects, police said.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help the schoolgirl’s family has passed £70,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.

Candle-lit vigils, organised by members of the transgender community, are set to be take place across the country in memory of the teenager.

Police at the scene of Brianna’s stabbing in Culceth (Getty)

In the coming days, vigils are due to be held in cities such as London, Glasgow, Leeds and Belfast – with events in Liverpool and Bristol due to take place on Tuesday evening.

In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, they said the teenager was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”

Floral tributes left at the scene (Getty Images)

A number of police vans were seen parked in the surrounding area after the incident, with a number of uniformed officers patrolling the park.

A large section of the area was cordoned off by police tape, and police dogs were also seen at the scene.

The headteacher at Brianna’s school, Birchwood Community High School, said they were “shocked and truly devastated” by her death.

A number of schoolchildren, still in their school uniforms, placed flowers at the police cordon at the entrance to the park on Monday.