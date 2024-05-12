Biden’s next move on climate change could be a huge roll of the electoral dice

Jump to content
Sunday 12 May 2024 15:26 BST
Biden’s grid plan is both necessary and entirely at risk of being cut back or wiped out by an incoming Trump administration
Biden’s grid plan is both necessary and entirely at risk of being cut back or wiped out by an incoming Trump administration (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Biden’s re-election campaign, in a bid to grab the youth vote by highlighting his vast divide with former president Trump on the issue of climate change, is set to take on its biggest opponent yet next week – Big Electricity. 

After attacking the oil and gas industry last month with unprecedented new emissions rules, the Biden team will raise the stakes this coming week by unveiling a controversial plan to bring the nation’s three independent electric grids together to pay to rebuild the ageing, clogged US system of delivering electricity.

The plan, which in ambition is as big as president Dwight D Eisenhower’s campaign to build a national highway system decades ago, is an enormous bet that young people’s passion for fighting global warming will cause them to overlook their criticisms of Biden over inflation, Gaza, immigration and, of course, his age. 

