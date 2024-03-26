Jump to content
As Julian Assange’s extradition is delayed again, enough is enough – it’s time to set him free

Having worked closely with him, I understand why the Wikileaks founder will always be a deeply controversial figure, writes Alan Rusbridger. But his attempt to fight extradition to America, means we are confronted with fundamental questions about press freedom and the power of the state

Tuesday 26 March 2024 11:12 GMT
Comments
<p>Should Assange, an Australian citizen, be extradited to America? </p>

Should Assange, an Australian citizen, be extradited to America?

(PA)

You may well have forgotten about Julian Assange. It’s been more than 11 years since he disappeared from public view – first into the claustrophobic seclusion of the Ecuadorian embassy and then, nearly seven years later, to the maximum security Belmarsh prison. Out of sight, out of mind.

But he is back in the headlines again as his last-ditch attempt in London’s High Court to avoid being extradited to America has been delayed once again.

Why should we care?

