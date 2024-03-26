You may well have forgotten about Julian Assange. It’s been more than 11 years since he disappeared from public view – first into the claustrophobic seclusion of the Ecuadorian embassy and then, nearly seven years later, to the maximum security Belmarsh prison. Out of sight, out of mind.

But he is back in the headlines again as his last-ditch attempt in London’s High Court to avoid being extradited to America has been delayed once again.

Why should we care?