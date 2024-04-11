Enough is enough – it’s time to set Julian Assange free
Having worked closely with him, I understand why the Wikileaks founder will always be a deeply controversial figure, writes Alan Rusbridger. His attempt to fight extradition to America – which Joe Biden now says he is considering dropping – confronts us with fundamental questions about press freedom and the power of the state
You may well have forgotten about Julian Assange. It’s been more than 11 years since he disappeared from public view – first into the claustrophobic seclusion of the Ecuadorian embassy and then, nearly seven years later, to the maximum security Belmarsh prison. Out of sight, out of mind.
But he is back in the headlines again as Joe Biden says he is considering a request by the Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, to drop America’s prosecution of him for leaking military secrets.
Why should we care?
