Enough is enough – it’s time to set Julian Assange free

You may well have forgotten about Julian Assange. It’s been more than 11 years since he disappeared from public view – first into the claustrophobic seclusion of the Ecuadorian embassy and then, nearly seven years later, to the maximum security Belmarsh prison. Out of sight, out of mind.

But he is back in the headlines again as Joe Biden says he is considering a request by the Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, to drop America’s prosecution of him for leaking military secrets.

Why should we care?