Kate Moss at 50: the supermodel who really knows how to (birthday) party
A debauched 21st in an infamous LA nightclub that required paramedics, a 40th surrounded by close friends in a country hideaway… As the supermodel retreats to an exclusive Caribbean island to celebrate turning 50, Claire Cohen says we can all learn from her ability to throw an epic yet strangely age-appropriate birthday bash
Kate Moss is 50. Can you believe it? Well, she can’t.
“I’m not turning 50 – no. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50,” the model recently said ahead of her big birthday, which is today, so she’s probably going to have to think about it at least once.
Perhaps the problem is that she might well remember it tomorrow? In recent months, the former wildchild has rebranded herself as a wellness guru – think Gwyneth Paltrow with fags – by launching her own beauty range called Cosmoss, offering “wellbeing for soul and senses” and something called “sacred mist”, which is £125 for 100ml.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies