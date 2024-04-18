The high court ruling that the prayer rituals ban imposed at what was famously dubbed “Britain’s strictest school” in north-west London was lawful has been lauded as a triumph, when it is anything but.

I fear it is the latest evidence that, when it comes to religious freedoms, the UK is going backwards.

The Muslim pupil who argued the case in north-west London has claimed that the prayer ban that the policy is discriminatory and “uniquely” affects her faith due to its ritualised nature.