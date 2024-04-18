Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

comment

No school – not even Britain’s ‘strictest headteacher’, Katharine Birbalsingh – should have the right to ban prayer

When it comes to religious freedoms, the UK is going backwards, argues Hira Ali

Thursday 18 April 2024 16:08 BST
Comments
Headteacher, Katherine Birbalsingh – ‘Britain’s strictest headmistress’ – hailed the result as a ‘victory for all schools’
Headteacher, Katherine Birbalsingh – ‘Britain’s strictest headmistress’ – hailed the result as a ‘victory for all schools’ (Riverdog Productions)

The high court ruling that the prayer rituals ban imposed at what was famously dubbed “Britain’s strictest school” in north-west London was lawful has been lauded as a triumph, when it is anything but.

I fear it is the latest evidence that, when it comes to religious freedoms, the UK is going backwards.

The Muslim pupil who argued the case in north-west London has claimed that the prayer ban that the policy is discriminatory and “uniquely” affects her faith due to its ritualised nature.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in