Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

inside westminster

In welcoming Natalie Elphicke, has Starmer ditched morality in favour of winning a majority?

The Labour high command has imposed such iron discipline on selections that only a handful of left-wingers have been chosen, writes Andrew Grice. So, what to make of the right-wing former Tory – and Labour’s newest recruit?

Saturday 11 May 2024 06:00 BST
Comments
Would right-winger Elphicke have survived the vetting process to become a Labour parliamentary candidate?
Would right-winger Elphicke have survived the vetting process to become a Labour parliamentary candidate? (Getty)

An intriguing question was on the minds of some Labour MPs after Keir Starmer welcomed the right-wing Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke into their party with open arms: would she have survived the vetting process to become a Labour parliamentary candidate?

The Labour high command has imposed such iron discipline on selections that only a handful of left-wingers have been chosen. After a recent weekend “training session” for candidates emphasised the need for message discipline, one of those present told me: “There was no need for it. You couldn’t imagine a more loyal bunch.”

Certainly, Elphicke’s previous remarks about her former husband Charlie’s conviction for sexually assaulting two women might have been probed more fully if, in a different world, she had applied to be a Labour candidate. (She apologised only after a backlash from Labour MPs.)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in