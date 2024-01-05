After the smoke cleared on yesterday’s opening exchanges in the long election campaign, the shape of The Problem emerged. The Problem is that Keir Starmer is stumbling towards an election victory for which he is unprepared.

He protested in an interview this morning that he had set out “five big speeches, five massive missions” a year ago. “We’ve put the detail out, backing papers and all the rest of it”, he said, and still people say that they don’t know what he stands for.

Yet he knows perfectly well that what people mean is that they don’t think he is likely to achieve his “five massive missions”. Most people have not read the thousands of words of National Policy Forum documents and what Starmer calls “backing papers” but they sense that important ingredients such as specifics, funding and credible mechanisms are missing.