Kenneth Clarke is in danger of sealing his national treasure status by saying that Labour is ready for government and that it may be time to give the Conservatives “a rest” from hard work of running the country.

The former chancellor, who most recently served in David Cameron’s coalition government as justice secretary – when Cameron joked that it was easier to agree common policies with the Liberal Democrats than with him – was interviewed yesterday by Andrew Marr on LBC.

Asked by Marr how he would feel about a Labour government led by Keir Starmer, Lord Clarke said: “I’d be disappointed, because if I had a vote, which as a peer I don’t, I would have voted for the Conservatives, but I’d feel as I felt when Tony Blair took over.”