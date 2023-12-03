It is a bitter irony that the 85th anniversary of the first Kindertransport should coincide with my most recent visit to the Calais camps where I witnessed the shocking conditions endured by the refugees of today.

The Kindertransport saved the lives of many (mostly Jewish) refugee children by bringing them to safety in the UK. I was one of them.

Although, at six, I was one of the youngest children on the train, I remember the journey.