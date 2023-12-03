Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

I remember being on the Kindertransport – my journey was easier than that faced by today’s refugees

However difficult it was for me to watch my mother wave me off, my journey was easy compared to the journeys of asylum seekers today, writes Lord Alf Dubs

Sunday 03 December 2023 16:43
Comments
<p>The Kindertransport saved the lives of many (mostly Jewish) refugee children by bringing them to safety in the UK from 1938 to 1940 </p>

The Kindertransport saved the lives of many (mostly Jewish) refugee children by bringing them to safety in the UK from 1938 to 1940

(Getty)

It is a bitter irony that the 85th anniversary of the first Kindertransport should coincide with my most recent visit to the Calais camps where I witnessed the shocking conditions endured by the refugees of today.

The Kindertransport saved the lives of many (mostly Jewish) refugee children by bringing them to safety in the UK. I was one of them.

Although, at six, I was one of the youngest children on the train, I remember the journey.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in