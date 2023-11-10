King Charles III visited Kindertransport refugees at a synagogue in London to commemorate the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht.

Beginning on 9 November 1938, the “Night of the Broken Glass” was a wave of coordinated Nazi attacks on Jews across Germany.

After the violence, the UK Government began to allow unaccompanied Jewish children into the country as refugees, a movement that is now known as the Kindertransport.

The King spoke with the Kinder, many of whom are now in their eighties and nineties, at the Central Synagogue.

He told them: “How you have managed to endure all of this is truly remarkable.

“You make me very proud.”