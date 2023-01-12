Blaming France has been the all-too predictable response when UK governments find themselves in trouble. And successive prime ministers have found ample opportunities to reach for this trusty tool in recent years.

From the long, drawn-out Brexit negotiations, where the EU’s chief negotiator was a Frenchman; to the difficulties the eventual agreement presented to parliament; to the arguments about small boats crossing the Channel; to differences about how to treat Russia after it invaded Ukraine – and quite a lot more.

For all that, it should still be astonishing that the UK-France summit announced this week – to be held in March – will be the first formal meeting between the two countries’ leaders for more than five years.