Keir Starmer’s manifesto launch: do Labour’s numbers add up?

Labour says it won’t raise taxes or return to austerity while at the same time promising to cut debt as a proportion of GDP. For it to pull off the trick, the ecnomy is going to outperform expectations, a trick it has been struggling to pull off

Thursday 13 June 2024 20:20 BST
Rachel Reeves badly needs to find some growth to ensure Labour’s numbers add up
Rachel Reeves badly needs to find some growth to ensure Labour’s numbers add up (PA)

In its manifesto, Labour has correctly identified a key problem: lack of economic growth. Britain desperately needs more of it to properly fund public services while preventing taxes from soaring at a rapid rate.

But while spotting the problem is easy enough, fixing it is another matter.

How does Labour’s manifesto measure up as a form of treatment for this fiscal malaise? The answer is mostly “umm, err...” because the 130-plus pages are deliberately light on detail, with lots of talk about strategising and new agencies that will be, well, strategising.

