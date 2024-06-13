Keir Starmer’s manifesto launch: do Labour’s numbers add up?
Labour says it won’t raise taxes or return to austerity while at the same time promising to cut debt as a proportion of GDP. For it to pull off the trick, the ecnomy is going to outperform expectations, a trick it has been struggling to pull off
In its manifesto, Labour has correctly identified a key problem: lack of economic growth. Britain desperately needs more of it to properly fund public services while preventing taxes from soaring at a rapid rate.
But while spotting the problem is easy enough, fixing it is another matter.
How does Labour’s manifesto measure up as a form of treatment for this fiscal malaise? The answer is mostly “umm, err...” because the 130-plus pages are deliberately light on detail, with lots of talk about strategising and new agencies that will be, well, strategising.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments