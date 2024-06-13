In its manifesto, Labour has correctly identified a key problem: lack of economic growth. Britain desperately needs more of it to properly fund public services while preventing taxes from soaring at a rapid rate.

But while spotting the problem is easy enough, fixing it is another matter.

How does Labour’s manifesto measure up as a form of treatment for this fiscal malaise? The answer is mostly “umm, err...” because the 130-plus pages are deliberately light on detail, with lots of talk about strategising and new agencies that will be, well, strategising.