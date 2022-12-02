Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent’s recent story of the royal racism row over “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse is both shocking and surprising.

The resignation of the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, over reported racist comments is not surprising. These sort of comments are completely unacceptable. The most extraordinary thing is the avalanche of ageism it has unleashed, with the hashtag #Shes83 trending on Twitter – that seems to have people assuming most older people are racist.

I’m in my 70s – and it is deeply offensive to classify all older people as having racist views just because they are old. At Action For Elders, our motto is #ThinkDifferentlyAboutAgeing and for many years we have fought very hard against age-related stereotypes.

Our whole ethos is to be positive on later life, yet there seems to be a growingly negative attitude against older people – even though everyone claims to be more inclusive, these days. Older people have a wealth of experience and a lot to offer.

We have a zest for life, energy and understanding of all cultures. Some of us are well travelled, many are well-read and the very opposite of the embittered, xenophobic, racist cliché that is used to wrongly describe older members of society.

As chair of trustees for an older person’s charity, I have seen the damage caused when older people are marginalised and belittled. Our recent survey on the cost of living crisis paints a very bleak picture for older people who have been largely ignored during the cost of living crisis.

It is both offensive and wrong to assume that age makes people racist. Only ignorance and intolerance gives individual people racist views – and that can happen at any age. A person’s age doesn’t excuse racism, either – and the majority of older people (including myself) would be shocked and hurt to think that this is how people view those in later life.

As with everything, we are all individuals with individual life experiences so we should never make assumptions of another person’s experience or views.

As a registered nurse and social gerontologist, I have seen many changes in the NHS and in health and social care in general, but nothing has prepared me for the cynical way in which older people are viewed nowadays.

The only way forward is to stamp out racism and ageism, with education, mutual respect and tolerance. And if those are cliches, I can live with them – for a very long time, I hope.

Lorraine Morgan is chair of trustees at Action For Elders