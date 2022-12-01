✕ Close Lady Susan Hussey asked Ngozi Fulani where she was from ‘7 or 8 times’

Prince William and his wife Kate’s first US trip since 2014 is underway amid a racism scandal for the royal family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales landed in Boston on Wednesday (30 November) ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. They will also visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library, as well as local environmental and social advocacy projects.

But the media spotlight on their trip is more intense as Buckingham Palace has become embroiled in a racism scandal that led to the resignation of William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey. A spokesperson for the prince gave a sharp rebuke to her regarding comments to a Black charity founder for domestic abuse survivors.

The couple sat courtside with Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey to watch the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

The royal couple are set to be greeted by President Joe Biden when he visits Boston on Friday but are not scheduled to meet with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle who will be in New York a few days later.

Royal watchers have questioned the timing of Thursday morning’s premiere of the first official teaser for Harry & Meghan their Netflix docuseries.