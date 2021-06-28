It is a shocking and well-documented fact that people with a learning disability die around 27 years younger than the general population because of health inequalities. Now it is clear that the learning disabled people most likely to die young are those from Black, Asian or minority backgrounds.

This grim fact, which has no place in a modern, civilised, multicultural society, is among the findings in the recently published NHS-commissioned report, the Learning Disabilities Mortality Review.

Tackling these shameful inequalities is in the remit of the newly appointed health and social care secretary Sajid Javid – and the evidence compels him to act.