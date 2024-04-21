When I give people the bird (usually my children, behind their backs), I do so confident in the knowledge that it’s 100 per cent me.

By contrast, if you were to be shown the middle finger by Metallica’s James Hetfield, you’d not only be getting some serious “Enter Sandman” aggro, but also the added energy of Motörhead frontman, Lemmy – whose ashes are infused in the ink of Hetfield’s latest tattoo. Quite the double whammy.

Now, this is all very rock and roll, and in keeping perhaps with the outlook and attitude of a professional performer. Hetfield described his new tat as a “tribute and salute to my friend and inspiration, Mr Lemmy Kilmister”, which is fine I guess – but wouldn’t a memorial in the garden have done just as nicely?