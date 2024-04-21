Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dad talk

With apologies to Lemmy and James Hetfield, here’s why I’m giving cremation tattoos the finger

Gimmicky death rituals smack of an emotional impotence in handling the reality of death, says Will Gore

Sunday 21 April 2024 14:49 BST
Comments
Metallica’s James Hetfield’s new tattoo is infused with the ashes of Motörhead frontman, Lemmy
Metallica’s James Hetfield’s new tattoo is infused with the ashes of Motörhead frontman, Lemmy (Getty Images for Global Citizen)

When I give people the bird (usually my children, behind their backs), I do so confident in the knowledge that it’s 100 per cent me.

By contrast, if you were to be shown the middle finger by Metallica’s James Hetfield, you’d not only be getting some serious “Enter Sandman” aggro, but also the added energy of Motörhead frontman, Lemmy – whose ashes are infused in the ink of Hetfield’s latest tattoo. Quite the double whammy.

Now, this is all very rock and roll, and in keeping perhaps with the outlook and attitude of a professional performer. Hetfield described his new tat as a “tribute and salute to my friend and inspiration, Mr Lemmy Kilmister”, which is fine I guess – but wouldn’t a memorial in the garden have done just as nicely?

