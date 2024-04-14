There’s one big problem with Race Across the World

I am not an inveterate traveller. I don’t particularly yearn to see distant lands, or to backpack around the globe.

In my twenties, I was lucky that work took me overseas quite regularly. I enjoyed meeting new people and being in novel places – but even then I rarely took the chance to go and see the sights in whatever country I might be.

It won’t come as a surprise, therefore, that while many viewers of the BBC’s Race Across the World watch the show for adventure inspiration, I tend to view it with a growing sense of “rather them than me”.