Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice

Sir: It appears that the most effective way to change the law is with the assistance of supermarkets, as with Sunday trading and the Net Book Agreement. Perhaps Tesco or Sainsbury could join the campaign to decriminalise marijuana by selling it alongside herbs and spices.

CLAIRE

Manchester