Dominic Raab needs to follow the example set by one of his predecessors
In 1982, a time when politicians of all persuasions were more honourable people, Peter Carrington (Lord Carrinton) resigned as foreign secretary from Margaret Thatcher’s government because he “failed to foresee” the Argentinian invasion of the Falklands Islands.
We have sunk a long way as our current foreign secretary, Dominic Rabb, refuses to resign, despite being on holiday as a monumental crisis developed in Afghanistan. Have these people no shame?
I despair.
