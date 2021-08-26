I am sick of hearing the whinging excuses from our government as to why it has not been able to work with the US to get all those at risk out of Afghanistan.

When we came out of Helmand, it was ostensibly a dress rehearsal for what would be needed in the future. But did the former president or Theresa May put arrangements in place? No, they spent more time trying to work out how to avoid refugees.

The British government’s performance is little more than a betrayal of those they had a responsibility for, a betrayal of our nation and its reputation, and a betrayal of our brave soldiers who gave their lives and limbs over 20 years.