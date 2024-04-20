I read Alan Rusbridger’s column about Angela Rayner with interest. He is correct that everyone in the government from the prime minister down seems to have Rayner’s tax affairs in the forefront of their obsessive minds! Likewise, deploying at least a dozen officers to go through her financial affairs with the finest toothcombs stinks of desperation.

But, as he rightly states, there is far more at play here. Many Conservative MPs seem to think that because she is a standout personality, often fearless, and a woman, she needs to be taken down a peg or two.

I would imagine, that whether you were to meet her in the street, in a local cafe, or in Westminster, she would be the same bubbly personality, and that a half-decent conversation with her would ensue without any of the typical political airs or graces.