The harrowing cruelty inflicted on pigs as reported in The Independent (News, 3 December) is soul destroying. Despite their promises of adhering to strict animal welfare standards, supermarkets like Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda continue dealing with slaughterhouse companies which flaunt the rules with impunity. Consumers should shun meat by adopting a plant based diet. That is the only way the suffering of animals in slaughterhouses will stop.

Nitin Mehta

Croydon