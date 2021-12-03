A plant-based diet is the only way to end cruelty to animals

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 03 December 2021 15:28
Comments
<p>Animals reared for frankfurters for UK supermarkets were slammed on concrete floors and given antibiotics against WHO advice</p>

Animals reared for frankfurters for UK supermarkets were slammed on concrete floors and given antibiotics against WHO advice

(L214)

The harrowing cruelty inflicted on pigs as reported in The Independent (News, 3 December) is soul destroying. Despite their promises of adhering to strict animal welfare standards, supermarkets like Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda continue dealing with slaughterhouse companies which flaunt the rules with impunity. Consumers should shun meat by adopting a plant based diet. That is the only way the suffering of animals in slaughterhouses will stop.

Nitin Mehta

Croydon

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in