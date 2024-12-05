Our politicians need to seriously discuss Britain’s lacklustre preparation for war

We read constantly about the country’s lack of readiness to engage in war (“Britain lagging behind European allies when it comes to war readiness, warns military chief,” Wednesday 20 November).

As far as I have seen, there is little comment about the importance of diplomacy and statesmanship in minimising the risk of such war. This is quite alarming given the lobbying power of the military-industrial complex.

Please could our politicians have some serious discussions on this matter.

Kathryn Dean

London

All plan and no defence...

The comments by Al Carns, the veterans minister, that our armed forces would be wiped out in six to 12 months in any war will hardly be morale-boosting for those in the Army. They are also surprising from an individual who rose to the rank of colonel in the Royal Marines – so I guess he knows what he is talking about.

In the meantime, do we even have serviceable aircraft or ships? Not to mention the small matter of steel production! Guns need ammunition – and we no longer have large-scale steel production. And dare I ask where we stand on drone production and unmanned surveillance aircraft? We don’t seem to be prepared!

Does it remind anyone of the UK government scrabbling around during the Covid emergency, where we had no plan and no defence? Maybe that’s what Mr Carns is hinting at.

Gordon Ronald

Herts

Religious beliefs and identity are not equals

The Football Association is dealing with uncertainty over religious and/or LGBT+-inclusive messages on armbands, with some players sporting the former and others pointedly eschewing the latter (“Every time a Premier League footballer rejects Rainbow Laces, the wrong people are emboldened,” Thursday 5 December)

It is not for secular campaigners to dictate FA policy but one thing is very clear: there is no parity whatsoever between the choice to follow one of many religious beliefs and someone’s immutable identity as LGBT+.

We hope the FA will bear this in mind as it sorts its priorities out.

Neil Barber

Edinburgh Secular Society

Driving is a privilege that transcends age

I was sorry to hear of the serious injury caused to Stephen Woodhouse’s wife by an elderly driver (“Letters: Behind the wheel, elderly drivers are as dangerous as drunks,” 3 December), but it is misleading to draw conclusions from a sample of one.

Not all elderly drivers are dangerous – and not all accidents are caused by the aged behind the wheel. In my experience, silly driving occurs in all age groups.

Unfortunately, many holders of driving licences lack the intelligence to handle potentially dangerous machinery responsibly and safely. This should lead us to question the accuracy of test procedures. A driving licence is not a right, but a privilege that has to be earned.

Sam Boote

Keyworth, Nottingham

Scottish budget plans are all talk and no trousers

Shona Robison’s budget offers not jam tomorrow but jam in the year after next (“Robison outlines Scottish Budget with vow it ‘offers hope for future’,” Wednesday 4 December). Her flagship announcement of lifting the two-child cap on benefits is merely that: an announcement. Its intended effect is political, to boost popular support and to raise the current drooping morale among SNP members and supporters.

Like the recent announcement that a new winter fuel payment would take effect in 2025-26, the proposed lifting of the two-child limit “as far as possible” is a clear pre-election inducement to win support for the SNP in the Holyrood election of May 2026.

Leaving the announcement of the lifting of the two-child limit until the last minute meant that it was too late for its implications to be included in the budget’s figures. I suppose this is just another means by which the SNP administration can avoid being transparent.

Jill Stephenson

Edinburgh