Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Does the government actually care about the NHS?

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Thursday 04 January 2024 18:04
Comments
<p>The government has reaped this chronic state of affairs because of years of underinvestment in the NHS</p>

The government has reaped this chronic state of affairs because of years of underinvestment in the NHS

(Getty Images)

Britain cannot afford to lose, if the Medical Council figures are correct, 10,000 doctors who leave to work in Australia, Canada and Ireland due to low pay and working conditions in the NHS.

It is disgraceful and foolhardy not to have negotiated long before now with all groups within the NHS to prevent the millions of patients suffering – and some dying – from lack of treatment. There don’t appear to be any signs of a will to end the dispute (on the governments side, at least), which begs the question: is the Sunak’s government able to offer a planned way out of this mess?

Certainly, since the start of the NHS disputes the government seems to have relinquished any responsibility for the industrial action by many facets of the NHS. Although some workers have been placated by improved offers of increased pay, there doesn’t appear to be a wholehearted acceptance of the governments pay deal. In my view, NHS employees have resumed work because they care about the harm their strike has done to their communities.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in