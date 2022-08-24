Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

No, Dominic Raab, striking barristers aren’t ‘holding justice to ransom’

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 24 August 2022 12:49
Comments
<p>As anyone can see, the people who are actually holding the country to ransom at present are the privatised utility companies</p>

As anyone can see, the people who are actually holding the country to ransom at present are the privatised utility companies

(PA)

I see that Dominic Raab has accused striking barristers of “holding justice to ransom”. He might care to reflect that it’s a decade and counting of the Conservative Party’s dogma-driven austerity cuts that have actually left the UK’s criminal justice system teetering on the brink of collapse.

As anyone can see, the people who are actually holding the country to ransom at present are the privatised utility companies. What a shame that certain past governments weren’t able to anticipate the risk of selling off all the country’s precious resources.

Julian Self

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in