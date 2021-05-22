Boris Johnson’s criticism of the BBC is rich considering his government’s own devious conduct
f course, it’s no surprise that the prime minister and his cabinet should ironically be taking the high moral ground over the BBC and the Bashir/Princess Diana story. This is a wonderful opportunity to throw another “dead cat” on the political table while Covid infection rates begin to rise; the “freedom” date of 21 June is cast into doubt, and multiple enquiries into sleazy behaviour continue.
All this happened a long time ago. Now is the time to focus on the behaviour of Boris Johnson, his cabinet and their many misdoings.
The BBC could evidently do with reform, and a politically independent board of directors needs to be appointed to remove the current concerns about government interference with their impartiality, and to ensure confidence can be rebuilt.
