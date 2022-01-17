Letters
The positive influence of the BBC goes way beyond broadcasting
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
In all the coverage of the question of the future funding and perhaps break-up of the BBC, I have seen no mention of one of the BBC’s towering achievements, which really is of enormous value to the country and the world. The BBC funds four major orchestras, various competitions for young musicians, schemes for the development of exceptional musical talent, and the broadcasting of live music in general. These are all world-class and must be preserved.
Martin A Smith
Oxford
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies