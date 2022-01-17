Letters

The positive influence of the BBC goes way beyond broadcasting

Monday 17 January 2022 15:33
The BBC symphony orchestra performs at the Last Night of the Proms

In all the coverage of the question of the future funding and perhaps break-up of the BBC, I have seen no mention of one of the BBC’s towering achievements, which really is of enormous value to the country and the world. The BBC funds four major orchestras, various competitions for young musicians, schemes for the development of exceptional musical talent, and the broadcasting of live music in general. These are all world-class and must be preserved.

Martin A Smith

Oxford

