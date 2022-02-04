In the days of apartheid in South Africa it is inconceivable that an Olympic games would have taken place. Countries, including the UK, would have boycotted them. Why, then, does a country with a comparably disgraceful human rights record get away with hosting the Winter Olympics?

The world does not appear to have the moral concern it (rightly) had about apartheid - no doubt because we have become so reliant on the Chinese economy for virtually everything we consume. Not to mention the almost complete disregard for the environment that the Chinese economic miracle has necessitated. I for one will be ignoring the Winter Olympics.

Brian Ferguson