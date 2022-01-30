A temporary Big Ben bong for £100,000? Ludicrous
You report that MPs felt it acceptable to spend £100,000 on a temporary “bonging mechanism” for Big Ben, which was used just 10 times.
Did any of them realise that a recording played over disguised speakers would have the same effect and be cheaper? Or was another sort of bong involved while they made this ludicrous decision?
Kartar Uppal
