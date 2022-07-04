Another day, another regressive piece of legislation. Why doesn’t the government just announce their plans to repeal Magna Carta, as “no longer fit for purpose in the modern age”?

One thing more than anything else that would get me out canvassing for change would be a promise from both Labour and the Lib Dems to repeal this and the rest of the government’s rights-infringing recent legislation – the Nationality and Borders Act, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act and others already forgotten.

I have learnt from my experience of the Blair government that opposition parties often find law that they oppose in the making becomes convenient when they in turn form the government.