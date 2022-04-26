It’s Angela Rayner who has the amazing debating skills

<p>I would like to congratulate Angela Rayner on her education and her experience as a mother</p>

I was at Oxford at the same time as Boris Johnson, but I am glad to say I never met him, as we clearly moved in very different circles – I was never a Bullingdon Club member, for example.

And I would like to congratulate Angela Rayner on her education, her experience as a mother, and her amazing debating prowess which, I am sure, is at least partly due to the life skills which make her an excellent representative of the people of this country.

I am regretful that Boris Johnson’s life experiences seem to consist of breaking rules, avoiding being held to account, and expecting other people to pay the price.

